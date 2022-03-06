Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.28. 1,995,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,797. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

