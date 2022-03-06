Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $25.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

