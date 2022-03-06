Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 59,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,461,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

