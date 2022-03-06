Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period.

Shares of PIO stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

