Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 2.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PID. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PID stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.87. 123,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

