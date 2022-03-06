Invesco Ltd. Acquires 195,029 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.09%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

