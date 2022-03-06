Invesco Ltd. Purchases 10,156 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of NMI worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NMI by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.54. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

