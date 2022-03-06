Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 470,605 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 470,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,883,533 shares of company stock valued at $74,948,004.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

