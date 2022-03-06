Invesco Ltd. Sells 129,936 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 129,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.