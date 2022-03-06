Invesco Ltd. Sells 86,131 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bancorp by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,511 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TBBK opened at $26.72 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.
Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
