Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

