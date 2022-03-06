Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.