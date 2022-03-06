Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,144. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

