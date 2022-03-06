Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.