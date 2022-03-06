Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.66 Million

Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to post $57.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.90 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $46.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $237.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $240.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $251.70 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $255.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

CSR traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -669.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

