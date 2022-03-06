Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $46.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.82.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after purchasing an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 519,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

