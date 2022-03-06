IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Shares Down 0.8%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.11 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 20,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQSU. Bank of Italy purchased a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,701,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 646,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

