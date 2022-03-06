Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after buying an additional 231,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,686,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,749,000 after buying an additional 349,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 2,218,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,047. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,852 shares of company stock worth $8,330,347. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

