Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 88,646 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

