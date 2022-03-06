iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Innova Wealth Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Innova Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

