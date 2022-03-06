iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Raised by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 13.2% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $31,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,824. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.