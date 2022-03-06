iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,794 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 308,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,368. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.