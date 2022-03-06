iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,032,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of MBB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $109.03.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
