iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,032,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $109.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after buying an additional 170,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

