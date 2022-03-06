iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $125.82 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $159.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

