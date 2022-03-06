iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.43

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.43 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 5801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.06.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
