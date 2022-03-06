iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.43

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.43 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 5801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,730,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

