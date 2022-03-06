iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

