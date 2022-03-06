iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Increased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average of $253.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $210.50 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.