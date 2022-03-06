iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $76,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

