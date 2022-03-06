iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $127.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,601. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

