Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives $5.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

TALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Italk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TALK opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Italk has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Italk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the fourth quarter valued at $6,915,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

