IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,589,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.
Shares of K opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.
Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
