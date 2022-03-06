J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $138.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.58.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.