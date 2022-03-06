James D. Neff Sells 11,782 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HBNC opened at $19.63 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $854.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

