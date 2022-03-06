Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NASDAQ JAMF opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.
