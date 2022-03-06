Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.