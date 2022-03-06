Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.