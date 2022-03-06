Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pool by 185.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pool by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $465.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.79. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $313.92 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

