Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 23,901 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,901 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $136,417,000. Natixis raised its position in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,420,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $70,881,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $143.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.