Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

