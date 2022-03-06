JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.87 ($27.94).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEC shares. Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of DEC traded down €2.24 ($2.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €21.06 ($23.66). 160,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($41.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.11.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

