Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $3.71 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $242.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

