Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $230.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.63.

SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.31. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

