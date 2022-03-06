Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of KOD opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $137.05.

In other news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

