Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Manchester United plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Manchester United in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

