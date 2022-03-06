Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 295,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 825.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 119,481 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2,020.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 113,656 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

