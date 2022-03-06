Jefferies Group LLC Takes $218,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

