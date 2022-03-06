JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,055 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.21 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

