JMP Securities Increases CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $5.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.
Shares of CTIC stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.