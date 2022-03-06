JMP Securities Increases CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $5.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 827,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

