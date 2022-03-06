John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 27,082 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,374,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 262,163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,683,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

