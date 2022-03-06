John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 27,082 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ HMHC opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
