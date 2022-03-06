John M. Leonard Sells 2,493 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.43.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.65.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
