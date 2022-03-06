JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) will post sales of $775.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.42 million to $897.98 million. JOYY posted sales of $579.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JOYY.

Get JOYY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

YY stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 674,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,895. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,903,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.