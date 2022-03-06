JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price to €48.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($57.30) to €48.00 ($53.93) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBKDY. Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

